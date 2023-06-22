Trust general secretary Champat Rai shares pictures of under construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 : As the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is underway in full swing, the latest visuals of the sanctum sanctorum emerged on Thursday.

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai on Thursday shared pictures of the Temple on Twitter.

In this regard, Champat Rai took to Twitter and said, "Some photographs of the progress of the grand temple construction work of Lord Shri Ram."

Earlier on June 12, the temple trust said that Ram Temple in Ayodhya has entered the final ground floor construction phase.

"The progress is being monitored on a daily basis by senior functionaries and actual issues getting addressed. After the completion of the Temple foundation, raft and plinth, the placement of Bansi Paharpur Rajasthan stone on the three-storey Temple is in full swing. Apart from Garbh Grah (Sanctum Sanctorum), the temple has five Mandaps - Gudh Mandap, Rang Mandap, Nritya Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap," the statement said.

Earlier on August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.

Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the Ram Temple will be opened for devotees by January 1, next year.

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site.

