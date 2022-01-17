Tsunami advisory cancelled for Bay Area in California

San Francisco, Jan 17 The tsunami advisory triggered Saturday by a volcanic eruption near Tonga has been cancelled in the US' California, including the San Francisco Bay Area, the National Weather Service has said.

The advisory ended Saturday night for the Bay Area and early Sunday for the rest of the state, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the weather service.

Tsunami advisories can be cancelled when wave heights stay below 0.3 meters for three hours, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center protocol.

California officials warned residents to remain cautious near the coastline "as lingering strong currents likely exist," the weather service said.

Tsunami warnings were also lifted in countries around the Pacific Rim, with the US Tsunami Warning System map showing none in effect Sunday morning, according to a report by San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday.

The underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga triggered tsunami along California's Pacific coast Saturday, resulting in beach closures, evacuations in Berkeley's Marina and flooding at the Santa Cruz Harbor, the report said.

