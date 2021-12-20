Two FIRS registered against Jitan Ram Manjhi for comments on Brahmins

Patna, Dec 20 After his allegedly abusive words for the Brahmin community, two FIRs were registered in Patna and Purnea against former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday.

In Patna, members of the Brahmin community headed by Vishal Kumar Singh registered an FIR in the Rajiv Nagar police station.

They alleged that the statement of Jitan Ram Manjhi against Satyanarayan Puja was meant to hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. Moreover he also used abusive words for the Brahmin community.

"The statement of Manjhi creates differences in the society. It has a potential to promote casteism and also spread provocation in the society. His abusive statement has a potential to create riots among two castes," Singh said.

"We have also written letters to the human rights commission of India, chief minister and DGP Bihar to take cognisance of his abusive statement and take action against him accordingly," Singh said.

Singh pointed out that Satyanarayan Puja (Worshipping Lord Vishnu) is an ancient tradition and ritual among the Hindu community to bring peace, harmony and prosperity in the house.

In Purnea, a group from the Mithila students union registered an FIR against the former chief minister in K Haat police station.

They said that Manjhi has hurt the sentiments of Brahmins across the country. The government should take strong action against him.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, on December 19, during a public gathering in Patna, used abusive language against the Brahmin community.

"When I was young, the prevalence of Satyanarayan Puja was not very popular in our community (Mushar). These days, the prevalence of Satyanarayan Puja is taking place in almost every house. More alarmingly, the Brahmin (Pundits) come to our house, conduct Puja but they do not eat food in our houses. They shamelessly demand money (Dakshina) from us instead of eating food in our houses."

Manjhi also used abusive language both for his community people and Brahmins.

"Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar was a Hindu but he changed his religion to Buddhist before his death. He said that Hindu community is the worst community and hence he had changed the religion. When he died, he was Buddhist," Manjhi said.

On December 20, Manjhi gave a clarification for his statement. He said that he had used abusive language for his own community and not against Brahmins.

"Still, if anyone is hurt with my statement I would take back my words," Manjhi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor