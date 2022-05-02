Uddhav Thackeray sits in lap of Congress, disrespects Balasaheb: Amar Sable

Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, Amar Shankar Sable, on Monday questioned the language of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his father Balasaheb Thackeray and said that junior Thackeray, who is sitting in the lap of Congress, is disrepecting Balasaheb.

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that the BJP had often cheated Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray in the past on the pretext of an alliance for Hindutva. He said that the BJP had often cheated Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in the past on the pretext of an alliance for propagating Hindutva and added that he is not so "gullible" as his father.

"Tase Balasaheb Bhole Hote, Pun Me Nahi (In some ways, Balasaheb had this streak of innocence. But I am not like that). I will not allow the BJP to succeed in its plot. I keep my eyes and ears open on their actions and strategies. I am not so gullible. I am well versed with BJP's agenda," Thackeray said at an event in Mumbai.

Reacting to this development today, Sable said tothat Balasaheb Thackeray is revered for us, be it yesterday, today and in the future. The entire country knows the relationship between Balasaheb Thackeray and the BJP. So, there is no explanation needed to tell us about this. Uddhav Thackeray is sitting in the lap of Congress and disrespecting Balasaheb. Do not try to teach Hindutva to BJP. Hinduism is our way of life, it is not our political subject."

"Those who are speaking the language of Congress by cutting Bal Thackeray's ideology and sitting in the lap of Congress are insulting the people of the country and Maharashtra. People of the country will not tolerate it," Sable told ANI

Senior BJP leader from Maharashtra further spoke on the 'Loudspeaker row' in the state. He said BJP has nothing to do with Raj Thackeray and his party's ideology.

"But why can't Uddhav Thackeray do what the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has done by removing loudspeakers from religious places? There should not be noise pollution and it is a fundamental right of the people. Loudspeakers are causing noise pollution," he said.

BJP leader added, "Why is Uddhav Thackeray scared to take such a step? He claims to have played a key role in demolishing the structure of Babri Masjid and is now afraid to remove loudspeakers from mosques? This is because Shiv Sena is sitting in the lap of Congress."

( With inputs from ANI )

