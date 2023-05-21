"Uddhav's Shiv Sena won't cross 50 seat mark in upcoming BMC elections," says Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ashish Shelar on Sunday said that Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) will not be able to cross the 50-seat mark in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

"Mumbaikars have been rejecting Uddhav's leadership and his Shiv Sena in every election over the last 25 years. Even when your numbers were going down even after our support, you kept warming the chairs because we were supporting you for Hindutva. Now things have changed. Today, I predict that Uddhav's Shiv Sena will not be able to cross the 50 mark in the upcoming BMC elections," Ashish Shelar said at the party's executive meeting in Mumbai.

Mumbai BJP president Shelar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has huge acceptance worldwide.

"Prime Minister Modi's leadership is universally accepted. This bothers the opponents. They suffer. US President Joe Biden appreciates PM Modi for managing one of the largest democracies. They will be meeting in Washington for lunch next month. He is famous in the elite circles of America. We are fortunate to have got this rare leadership. Critics are welcome. We try to learn from every criticism. We are not the ones to lock ourselves in a room and talk to ourselves inside the closed room," he said.

He further stated that the ban on Rs 2000 currency notes is done to nab those who are trying to escape after committing corruption.

"The ban on the Rs 2000 currency note is not a bailout but a program to nab those who are trying to escape. RBI's 'Clean Note Policy' is in place and this is a policy that has been taken after debate. It was presented in various meetings. This decision has been taken in accordance with the policy on which the experts have already expressed their opinions. Is this even your topic? When the Rs 2000 currency note was introduced in the market, RBI and PM Modi announced that this was a temporary arrangement. 6.32 lakh crore notes were in the market out of which 3 lakh crore are in circulation," he said.

"Now if these are in the system then it is a matter of honesty to find out where the remaining 3.40 lakh crore notes are hidden, people need to know this... the thieves must be nabbed," he added.

