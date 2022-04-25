UK PM lashes out at MP who likened Labour leader to scene from 'Basic Instinct'

London, April 25 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lashed out at the Tory MP who likened Angela Rayner to Sharon Stone in 'Basic Instinct' on Monday, saying whoever was behind the 'sexist, misogynist tripe' would suffer 'the terrors of the earth' if identified, Daily Mail reported.

The UK Prime Minister lashed out amid controversy over the anonymous Conservative backbencher who accused Labour's deputy leader of putting the PM off at Prime Minister's Questions by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

A Conservative MP suggested Rayner likes to distract the Prime Minister when he is at the despatch box by deploying a Parliamentary equivalent of Sharon Stone's police interview scene in the 1992 erotic thriller, Daily Mail reported.

They said Rayner "knows she can't compete with Boris' Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks".

On the election trail in Bury, Johnson was asked whether there was a cultural problem in the Parliament.

He told reporters: "It's hard to say on the basis of that particular story. But I have to say I thought it was the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe.

"I immediately got in touch with Angela and we had a very friendly exchange. If we ever find who is responsible for it, I don't know what we will do, but they will be the terrors of the earth. It's totally intolerable, that kind of thing."

