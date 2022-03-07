U'khand BJP holds preparatory meet ahead of counting of votes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday tasked party workers and election candidates with responsibilities for the March 10 counting of votes in the state.

Incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami sounded confident about the victory of the party in the polls. He said, "All aspects are being discussed (with party leaders). Everyone will be in their designated areas on the day of the counting of votes. We are confident that the BJP will form the government again in the state," he added.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat and former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" were among the party leaders who attended a meeting here to prepare for the counting day.

The polling in Uttarakhand was held on February 14 for the 70 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

