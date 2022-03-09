Ukraine cold could push Russian soldiers to desert convoy stalled outside Kyiv for days

New Delhi, March 9 A severe cold snap could push Russian troops to desert a convoy that has been stalled outside of Kyiv for the last few days, a military advisor to Ukraine's armed forces has said, Newsweek reported.

Arctic air moving through Russia and Ukraine will combine with an easterly wind to make the temperature feel as cold as minus 20 by Wednesday, according to forecasts.

Russian troops are expected to find these conditions tough as they remain stuck in a column around 20 miles outside of the Ukrainian capital that has barely moved since last week, the report said.

"A metal tank is just a fridge at night if you are not running the engine," said Glen Grant, a senior defence expert at the Baltic Security Foundation who advised Ukraine on its military reform.

"The cold weather is going to demoralize troops even further and will create even more refrigerators," he told Newsweek.

Grant said that the weather will add to the logistical problems Russian troops already face and he expects many to simply quit their vehicles.

"The boys won't wait. They will get out, start walking to the forest, and give themselves up," he said.

"You just can't sit around and wait because if you are in the vehicle you are waiting to be killed. They are not stupid."

