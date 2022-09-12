Ukraine successes have 'significant implications' for Russian operation

Kiev, Sep 12 The success of Ukrainian forces in pushing Moscow's troops out of the Kharkiv region "have significant implications for Russias overall operational design", and for the morale of its soldiers on the ground, the UK Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

"The majority of the force in Ukraine is highly likely being forced to prioritise emergency defensive actions," the Guardian quoted the Ministry as saying in a Twitter post.

"The already limited trust deployed troops have in Russia's senior military leadership is likely to deteriorate further."

British military intelligence said that "isolated pockets of resistance remain in this sector, but since September 7, Ukraine has recaptured territory at least twice the size of Greater London", which would be the equivalent of 3,000 sq km.

In the south of Ukraine, near Kherson, the Ministry says Russia could be struggling to bring sufficient reserves forward across the Dnipro river to the front line on the west bank of the river.

"An improvised floating bridge Russia started over two weeks ago remains incomplete," the MoD says.

"Ukrainian long-range artillery is now probably hitting crossings of the Dnipro so frequently that Russia cannot carry out repairs to damaged road bridges."

