Ukrainian delegation in Belarus for talks with Russia

Moscow, Feb 28 The Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia is now in Belarus on Monday.

The talks are expected to start on Monday morning, Xinhua news agency reported citing Sputnik.

Ukraine agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border near the Pripyat River, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday via social media.

