UN humanitarians appeal for $1.57 bn to aid 5.5 mn people in Congo

United Nations, Aug 4 UN humanitarians and partners have appealed for $1.57 billion to help 5.5 million people in three violence-wracked eastern provinces of Congo.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday that halfway through this year, the $2.3-billion 2023 humanitarian response plan for Congo is only one-third funded.

OCHA added that more than 3.3 million people have been internally displaced since March, bringing the total number of internally displaced in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces to a staggering 5.6 million, Xinhua news agency reported.

The humanitarian office said the number of civilian protection incidents reported, particularly gender-based violence cases, was an alarming 33,000 cases in the first quarter of the year, surpassing the number of cases reported in all of 2022.

"The funds will focus on providing food assistance, nutrition, protection and support for victims of gender-based violence," OCHA added.

"The funds will also go toward addressing epidemics in these three provinces until the end of the year."

The office said humanitarian organisations have already strengthened their operations and response, reaching more than 900,000 people with emergency assistance.

The eastern Congo has been a target for raids by various rebel groups, some allegedly from neighbouring countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor