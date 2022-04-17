UN mission concerned over Pak airstrikes on civilians in Afghanistan

Kabul, April 17 The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reacted to the airstrikes of Pakistani jets on Afghanistan's Khost and Kunar provinces and expressed deep concern over the killings of civil, Khaama Press reported.

UNAMA in a Twitter post said they are working to establish facts on the ground and verify the extent of losses.

"UNAMA is deeply concerned about reports of civilian casualties including women and children, as a result of airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces last night," the tweet said.

The airstrikes by Pakistani aircraft also triggered a demonstration against Pakistan in Khost province on Saturday afternoon and the bombing was widely denounced by Afghans on social media.

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai also reacted to airstrikes and termed it a crime against humanity and a violation of Afghanistan's national sovereignty and international principles.

Hamid Karzai called on Pakistan to bring changes in its policies and seek better relations with Afghanistan for the sake of eliminating of terrorism in the region.

Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and Chief Spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Zabiullah Mujahid condemned Pakistan's recent airstrikes on Khost and Kunar provinces in the strongest terms adding that repetition of such moves will have dire implications, Khaama Press reported.

Zabiullah Mujahid added that Afghans by defeating the US have proven that they can defend their country hence, Pakistan should not examine the patience of the people of Afghanistan.

"We are trying our best to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels and negotiations. Such acts will create tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan which will lead to conflicts that are in favour of no one," Said Mujahid.

Further, Mujahid added that Waziristan's refugees were targeted in Khost province wherein women and children were killed.

Pakistan's aircrafts bombed civil' homes in the Spera district of the southeastern Khost province killing at least 60 civil.

The Foreign Ministry of the IEA also summoned Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan to the ministry and asked for the prevention of such attacks in the future.

