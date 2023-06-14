"Unconstitutional, totally illegal:" DMK MP Elango on ED custody of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 : Hours after Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), DMK Rajya Sabha MP and advocate NR Elango on Wednesday said that the procedure adopted by the agency was "totally illegal" and "unconstitutional".

The probe agency took Senthil into custody last night in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Elango alleged that Tamil Nadu minister Balaji was detained without informing him about the grounds of his arrest. The DMK MP said that the case will be fought legally.

"The procedure adopted by Enforcement Directorate is totally illegal and unconstitutional. He was taken into custody by ED without informing him of the grounds of his arrest. We will fight this case legally," Elango told reporters here.

Meanwhile, All India Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said that "it is totally wrong how Enforcement Directorate is being misused."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the ED action on Balaji as "vendetta politics."

"Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President condemns the late-night arrest of Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji by the ED. This is nothing but political harassment and vendetta by the Modi Govt. against those opposed to it. None of us in the Opposition will be intimidated by such brazen moves," a statement by the Congress said.

Balaji who complained of chest pain was taken to the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai and admitted there early this morning. Tamil Nadu M K Stalin visited the minister in hospital. Earlier, Tamil Nadu State ministers I Periyasamy and R Gandhi also were seen arriving at the hospital to meet Balaji .

Tamil Nadu minister Ponmudi termed the ED action as a "revengeful act" and claimed that the Centre is doing wrong against states where there is a non-BJP government.

"This is a revengeful act. The Union government is doing many wrong things against states where there is a non-BJP government like in West Bengal, Delhi and here," said Ponmudi.

Meanwhile, a team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been deployed at Omandurar Government Medical College.

The investigating agency took the DMK leader for questioning, after raiding his premises on Tuesday.

High drama was witnessed outside the hospital as the DMK leader was brought there. He could be seen crying in pain while lying in a car as his supporters gathered there to protest against the ED action.

On Tuesday raids were carried out at Balaji's Karur residence and his office at the state secretariat by the ED sleuths in connection to an alleged money laundering case. In addition to this, the premises of his brother and a close aide in Karur were also raided.

Balaji, is Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise in the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor