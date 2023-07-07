Uniform Civil Code: Law Commission warns people against false Whatsapp texts, calls

New Delhi, July 7 The Law Commission on Friday issued notice warning the public that certain phone numbers falsely associating with it are being circulated and clarified that it has no involvement or connection with WhatsApp texts, calls, or messages being circulated pertaining to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

In its disclaimer, the Commission said that it communicates through official channels like its website https://lawcommissionofindia.nic.in/ and official publications (PIB).

It said that individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of the Law Commission of India to access the Public Notice issued regarding the UCC.

"Further it is stated in the Public Notice, dated 14th June, 2023, suggestions, views, or inputs regarding the Uniform Civil Code may be presented through "click here" button or by Email at membersecretary-lci@gov.in to the Law Commission of India,” it added.

The Commission urged the public to exercise caution and rely on official sources for accurate information. On June 14, the 22nd Law Commission had solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organisations to examine the UCC.

The common public can send its views on the matter till July 14 to the commission.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal pitched for UCC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor