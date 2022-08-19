Union Home Secy Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets one-year extension
By IANS | Published: August 19, 2022 08:39 PM 2022-08-19T20:39:04+5:30 2022-08-19T20:50:08+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 19 Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who has been holding the key post since August 2019, has been given a year's extension in service, an official order said.
According to the order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the one-year extension to Bhalla, whose term was ending on August 22.
Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, will now remain the Home Secretary till August 22, 2023.
