Universities in Kerala are soft targets: Guv Arif Mohammed Khan

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1 After a lull, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan again on Thursday attacked Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government, saying that universities in Kerala are soft targets.

"What a shame, universities in Kerala are soft targets, where appointments of relatives and party cadres are being done. Just look at Kannur vice-chancellor (Gopinath Raveendran), in the past six months the Kerala High Court on three occasions have ruled against him. He looks like a habitual offender, as instructions go from the Chief Minister's office," said Khan.

The relations between Governor Khan and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have gone from bad to worse in last few months.

The two have been at loggerheads ever since Khan objected to the manoeuvrs of Vijayan and his office over appointments to various posts in universities in Kerala.

"Just look, the state government spent Rs 45 lakh to get a legal opinion and what did they do with the opinion. A state like Kerala which is in huge debt is spending so much," added Khan.

On the future plans, Khan said his job is to bring back respectability of universities in Kerala and to see that students from the state need not have to go out to study.

"As soon as the Kerala High Court disposes of the petition with regards to the Vice-chancellors, steps would begin to appoint the new VCs. My job is that of only a supervisory role and the VCs will be running the show with no interference from the executive," added Khan.

