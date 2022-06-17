'UNSC should resolutely respond to N.Korean provocations'

Seoul, June 17 South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the Security Council should respond in a resolute and united manner to North Korea's provocations.

Yoon made the remarks in a phone call with Guterres, saying North Korean provocations pose a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula and the international community, Yonhap News Agency quoted an official at the President's office as saying on Friday.

Last month, the Security Council failed to adopt a new sanctions resolution on North Korea, which launched a series of ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, due to vetoes from China and Russia.

Yoon told Guterres that "unless the Security Council takes a resolute and united response, a wrong message could be sent that it tolerates North Korea's nuclear and missile development", according to the official.

The President also voiced concerns about the spread of Covid-19 outbreaks in North Korea.

He told Guterres that North Korea remains unresponsive to South Korea's offer to provide vaccines and treatment for the virus.

Yoon asked the UN to closely monitor the Covid-19 situation in North Korea and make close consultations with the South Korean government over the matter, the official added.

