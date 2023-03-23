UP: 30% teachers' post lying vacant

Lucknow, March 23 Nearly 30 per cent posts of teachers and principals in state government-aided minority schools are lying vacant in Uttar Pradesh.

This has been revealed in a recent report of the state education directorate.

According to the report, which has been sent to the chief minister, the state has 7,795 posts of principals and teachers sanctioned in more than 300 government-aided high schools and inter-colleges being run by minority societies of Muslims, Christ, Jains, and Bengalis, among others across the 75 districts of the state.

Of these 7,795 positions, 2,312 posts are lying vacant.

After the formation of the government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state in 2017, recruitment in these institutions was stopped in an effort to introduce a transparent recruitment policy for staff of these institutions.

The government did introduce the promised guidelines for recruitment of teachers but no recruitments have taken place since and as a result, academic activities in these institutions are deteriorating, said a member of the management committee of one such institution.

For conducting the written examination of teachers' recruitment as mandated in the new guidelines, the process of agency selection has been going on at the government level since August 2022.

On the basis of this, after making a panel of top five candidates in merit list, appointments were to be made in minority institutions only from among the selected candidates.

However, no such development has taken place even after eight months.

The details of vacant posts of these institutions are not sent to the UP Secondary Education Service Selection Board.

Officials also conceded that there is a shortage of non-teaching staff.

