UP assembly bypolls: Voter turnout till 11 am at Suar seat 18.40 pc, Chhanbey 19.16 pc

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 : The Suar assembly seat in Rampur district recorded an approximate voter turnout of 18.40 per cent till 11 am, according to the Election Commission.

While a 19.16 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Chhanbey assembly constituency.

The assembly seat of Suar was vacated following the disqualification of SP leader Abdullah Azam after his conviction in a 15-year-old case in February this year.

Abdullah Azam Khan, and his father, were convicted by a local court in Uttra Pradesh for allegedly using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty in a matter pertaining to a dharna on a state highway in January 2008.

Abdullah Azam Khan moved Allahabad High Court against a trial court order seeking suspension of his sentence. However, the High Court refused to stay his conviction.

In May, The Supreme Court asked Uttar Pradesh Government to file a counter affidavit on Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order which rejected his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a matter related to protest case.

