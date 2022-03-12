UP Assembly Election 2022: Mamata Banerjee seeks forensic examination of UP EVMs after BJP won

After BJP won the elections in four states out of five, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged all the opposition to unite against BJP in the view of the Lok Sabha elections. She also called Akhilesh Yadav to seek forensic examination of the EVMs. “Akhilesh Yadav should not lose heart and should seek a forensic examination of the EVMs instead,” said the CM.

Slamming PM Modi over his statement that BJP's win in four states will reflect the results of Lok Sabha the CM said BJP “was daydreaming.”

“The BJP’s win in four states does not reflect the popular mandate. It is the machinery mandate. Akhilesh should go to the people and challenge the counting process. If the EVMs are examined the actual result will come to light,” Banerjee said.

She also alleged that BJP tried to control EVMs in Bengal Assembly polls, “They attempted to do the same thing in Bengal. The BJP did not win the people’s mandate, it won through manipulation of the machinery. No one knows what will happen in 2024. But the BJP might resort to similar tricks as they did in UP. It’s like writing a death certificate before you die or organizing a rice feeding ceremony (annaprashan) before birth. There are still two years left for the general elections,” Banerjee said.

Urging opposition to be united in Lok Sabha polls the leader said, “Akhilesh also had to fight against the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) which gave an edge to the BJP. We, too, fought against the BJP, Congress, and CPM in Bengal.”

She also said that regional parties should not depend on Congress as the main oppositions in the national polls, as they have been badly defeated in assembly polls, “I urge all political parties wanting to fight the BJP to come together. There is no point in depending on Congress. It once held power in the entire country through its sheer organizational strength but has now lost interest in taking the fight to the BJP. They are losing credibility. All regional parties should work together and a decision on this needs to be taken,” Banerjee said.