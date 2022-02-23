UP Assembly Elections 2022: After the 4th phase, BJP will hit a double century says Dinesh Sharma after casting vote

UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma casts his vote from Lucknow. After casting his franchise he said, "After the 4th phase, BJP will hit a double century and will march ahead to break its previous records. Development works done by PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath has reached everyone's house."

Dinesh Sharma is an Indian politician serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He was previously the mayor of Lucknow, the state capital. A university professor by profession, he is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and he has held various posts in the party.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. And the state today is going to hold its fourth phase of elections which will cover Lucknow, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Banda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, and Hardoi district. However, the remaining phases are going to hold on 27, March 3, and 7.