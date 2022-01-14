UP Assembly Elections 2022: Ahead of joining SP, Mukesh Verma says, BJP trying to destroy Constitution

During the SP joining Mukesh Verma who quit BJP said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to destroy the Constitution. He claimed that BJP wants to replace the laws and make their own constitution.

Similarly, former BSP MLA Neeraj Kushawaha Maurya, former BJP MLC Harpal Saini, former BSP MLA Balram Saini, former BJP MLA Rajendra Pratap Singh, former Minister of State Vidrohi Maurya, former Chief Security Officer Padam Singh, and former Congress MLA Bansi Singh Pahadiya joined SP today.

Ahead of assembly polls many Ministers and MLA's left BJP in Uttar Pradesh and now joined Samajwadi Party in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. This come after the OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya left BJP and joined SP.

The OBC leader also indicated that nearly 15 ministers will quit BJP by 20 January.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Also, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.

