UP Assembly Elections 2022: Anurag Thakur slams Akhilesh Yadav in a presser, ahead of UP polls

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur in a presser on UP elections said, "We have asked many questions to Akhilesh Yadav during these four voting phases, his party's candidates list has 'jail wale bail wale' people but he is completely silent on them."

Earlier, Anurag Thakur in Banda, UP lauded his party's work and also slammed Akhilesh Yadav in the rally, "The Modi-Yogi govt provided free vaccines to 28 crore people in UP. Akhilesh Yadav tried to remove charges on terrorists in 2013, but the court asked him "today you want to release the terrorists, will you give them Padma Bhushan tomorrow?" he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.