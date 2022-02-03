UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP alliance Nishad Party announce six list of candidates for UP polls

The Nishad Party has released its second list of six candidates for UP assembly elections 2022. Before this, on Sunday the party has revealed four candidates for UP polls and now the party has declared six candidates list which includes the names like Sarvan Nishad from Chauri Chaura (Gorakhpur), Prashant Singh `Rahul’ from Handia (Prayagraj), Piyush Ranjan Nishad from Karchhana (Prayagraj), Subhash Pasi from Saidpur (Ghazipur), Anil Kumar Tripathi from Menhdawal (Santkabir Nagar), and Raj Prasad Upadhyay `Rajbabu’ from Sultanpur Sadar (Jaisinghpur).

Earlier, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday announced an alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party, for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. While the details about how many seats each party will contest will be announced later, said the leaders.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.