UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP president JP Nadda addresses the public meeting in Lakhimpur Kheri, watch live

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses the public meeting in Kasta Lakhimpur Kheri, UP. Watch the live here

Earlier, BJP chief JP Nadda in Konch of UP's Jalaun district during his speech praised Modi and Yogi's efforts towards making UP safe and said "5 yrs ago our daughters were scared of stepping out of the house after 7 pm. The life of people had become difficult. Today, int'l airport is coming up here, the new saga of development is being written, projects are being done one after the other."

He also said that other political parties just come to grab votes but we fulfill the promises of people, "Other political parties say that they are going to do this, going to do that. It is just us who say that we said we would do this and we indeed did it, we are saying we will do it and we will do it" he said.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state today on 14th February is going to hold its second phase assembly elections. The second phase covers nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.