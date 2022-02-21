UP Assembly Elections 2022: Kejriwal is a terrorist who scares the corrupt: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Lucknow, UP addressing the rally said, "Kejriwal is a terrorist who scares the corrupt...There is a dialogue from Sholay movie..."Jab baccha bhrashtachar karta hai toh maa kehti hai soja beta varna Kejriwal aajayega..."

In the same rally, he said, "Yesterday PM said whoever rides bicycle are terrorists. This is an insult to bicycle riders. When you vote, tell them it's BJP (people) who are terrorists, not the ones who ride bicycles."

Earlier, PM Modi in a rally launched an attack on SP and said “I remained silent for so many years because the hearing on the Ahmedabad blasts case was going on. Today, when the court has given them the punishment, I am raising the subject before the country.”

"In the initial blasts, the bombs were kept on cycles...I wonder why they [terrorists] opted cycles" he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.