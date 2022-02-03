UP Assembly Elections 2022: 'Ram Mandir will be built faster and better if Akhilesh Yadav comes into power in UP" says SP leader

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Wednesday slammed home minister Amit Shah's statements on the SP's stand on the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya. The SP chief claimed that the temple will be built faster and better if Akhilesh Yadav comes into power in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

During a discussion on the Motion of Thanks at the President's address in Rajya Sabha, the SP leader no one including his party has opposed the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "Who is stopping the construction of the temple?" Yadav asked while speaking in the Rajya Sabha. "If the Akhilesh government comes, a better temple will be built at a faster pace," he added.

He also slammed Amit Shah for using offensive language against the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said despite being discussing the policies the leaders are using unparliamentary language, "If you use abusive language for Akhilesh, call him a goon, will you get votes," he asked.

Rajeshwar Singh is going to contest from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow. In an open letter, Rajeshwar Singh said, "Now, I want to venture into the domain of politics and do something new and good every day. Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, Hon'ble Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Ji, and Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji have taken the resolve to make India a world power and a Vishwa guru. I shall also be a participant in this mission and contribute with conviction in this process of nation-building."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.