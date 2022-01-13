UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Shiv Sena will not be part of any alliance in UP" says Sanjay Raut

Ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that his party will not be part of any alliance in UP, Shiv Sena will not be part of any alliance in UP. We have ideological differences with Samajwadi Party but we want a change in the state. We have been working for a long time in UP but didn't contest elections because we didn't want to hurt BJP, said Raut.



Earlier on Wednesday, he said, that the party will contest 50-100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. I will be visiting western Uttar Pradesh Thursday.

While, on Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar announced that his party would contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, scheduled to be held between February 10 and March 7.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced a seven-phase election to the Uttar Pradesh assembly from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10 along with the other four states for which poll dates were announced.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

In 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 312 out of 403 seats.The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had sealed an alliance with the former contesting on 298 seats and the latter on the remaining 105 seats. The SP could manage to win only 47 seats and Congress won seven seats. Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had won 19 seats.