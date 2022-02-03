UP Assembly Elections 2022: "We have to work for the youth & generate employment for them" : BJP leader Rajeshwar Singh

BJP leader Rajeshwar Singh on Thursday said that "We have to work for the youth & generate employment for them. The reason I joined BJP is that it is a nationalist party... Samajwadi Party is nowhere in the fight, BJP will form government in Uttar Pradesh again... I will file my nomination tomorrow."

Rajeshwar Singh is going to contest from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow. In an open letter, Rajeshwar Singh said, "Now, I want to venture into the domain of politics and do something new and good every day. Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, Hon'ble Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda Ji, and Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji have taken the resolve to make India a world power and a Vishwa guru. I shall also be a participant in this mission and contribute with conviction in this process of nation-building."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.