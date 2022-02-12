UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Yadav community will vote for BJP" assures Aparna Yadav

BJP leader and Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav on Saturday assured that the Yadav community will vote for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, she said the "Yadav community has always protected Sanatan Dharam. It was the Yadav community that raised Krishna Ji and the world knows about this. They very well know that it is the BJP which protects and promotes the Yadav community."

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law joined BJP ahead of assembly polls in the state. After her joining the leader said, "Nation is the top priority for me. I have set out to serve the nation with the BJP."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.