UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi Adityanath restored rule of law in UP: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari praised Yogi for his work in Uttar Pradesh and said, "Yogi Adityanath restored rule of law in UP."

"BJP will receive a positive mandate in 5 assembly polls" he added.

Earlier, ahead of assembly polls in UP, the BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said, "I've said that UP's road infrastructure will be at par with US, within 5 yrs. Airports came up, irrigation facilities being set up. UP is going swiftly towards becoming a developed & prosperous state, credit goes to UP's BJP govt, CM & Dy CMs. Govt did good work."

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura. The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

As many as 623 candidates were in the fray on 58 assembly seats. The main battle in this election was between BJP and Samajwadi Party. Other political parties, including the BSP and the Congress, are also expected to be in a strong position in some seats.



