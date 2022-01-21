UP Assembly polls: Congress hints at post-poll alliance 'if situation arises'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hinted at forming a post-poll alliance government if the situation arises after the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and said the party would want to fulfill its agenda mentioned in the manifesto.

Responding to a question on forming a post-poll alliance with any other party to form the government in the state, Priyanka said, "Congress will take a decision as per the situation. However, if the situation arises to form a government in alliance with the other parties, then Congress would want that the agenda mentioned in our manifesto for women and youth should get prioritized and fulfilled."

On the contrary, Priyanka Gandhi did not deny stitching an alliance with the other parties if the scenario of a hung assembly arises after the elections.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that regional parties cannot provide any vision to the country.

"The small and regional parties cannot provide any vision to the country as only the Congress party has the vision for the country," said the Cngress MP.

The duo was launching Uttar Pradesh's Youth Manifesto called 'Bharti Vidhan' during a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi that focussed mainly on unemployment and other issues pertaining to the youth.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday hinted at being the CM candidate for the party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. When asked about the CM face in UP, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Do you see anybody else's face from the Congress party [in UP]? Dikh to raha hai na sab jagah mere chehra (You can see my face everywhere)."

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor