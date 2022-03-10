UP Election Result 2022: How did BJP's M + Y factor affect Akhilesh Yadav's M + Y formula in UP?

The results of the Assembly elections in five states of the country are coming out. In Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in the country, the BJP is preparing to establish power for the second time. The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has won for the second time in Uttar Pradesh. In Uttar Pradesh, BJP is leading with 263 seats while Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party is leading with 135 seats. The BSP is leading in one and the other four seats.

The BJP's Modi + Yogi factor in the Uttar Pradesh elections has weighed heavily on the Samajwadi Party's Muslim + Yadav formula. The M + Y factor of BJP is Modi + Yogi and the M + Y formula of Samajwadi Party is Muslim + Yadav. The Samajwadi Party has been playing politics in Uttar Pradesh for the last several years with the help of the Muslim-Yadav formula. Samajwadi Party's Muslims and Yadav are considered to be the traditional voters. However, in this election, the image of Prime Minister Modi and the reign of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have diminished the influence of the Samajwadi Party's formula.

Yogi Adityanath and Narendra Modi both come from different places. Prime Minister Modi was first with the RSS, but Yogi never became part of the RSS. In Gorakhpur, Yogi has a group called Hindu Yuva Vahini. Yogi Adityanath is seen as a popular leader after Prime Minister Modi. The duo has paved the way for BJP's victory in this year's elections. Yogi Adityanath's popularity among voters has increased significantly in the last five years. Apart from this, due to good law and order, BJP has also succeeded in attracting the votes of the people.

With the popularity of Yogi Adityanath, the implementation of central schemes in Uttar Pradesh has become a game changer for the BJP. Ujjwala, Prime Minister's Housing Scheme, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Sanman Nidhi schemes have benefited women. It is being said that BJP has benefited from these schemes in this election.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh result is being hailed as a major blow to Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. The Samajwadi Party was claiming to have won 300 to 400 seats. However, the party did not win even 150 seats.