UP govt to modernise over 2,000 rice mills

Lucknow, May 10 In a first, the Uttar Pradesh government will undertake the task of modernising over 2,000 rice mills across the states to ensure quality- control, so that the finished rice fetches a better price.

The move is aimed at achieving the state government's goal of self-sufficiency in food and nutrition security, employment creation, and wealth generation.

According to Sorabh Babu, Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies, the private rice mills will be modernised and, in this regard, some mandatory provisions will be made by the government. The department will soon hold a meeting with the UP Rice Millers Association and millers to encourage them toward the same.

Rice milling is the oldest and the largest agro-processing industry in the country.

There are about 757 large mills having a milling capacity of 4 tonnes per hour or more in the state, while the number of smaller units is about 1,157 having less than 4 MT per hour milling capacity.

The smaller scale mills are equipped with the traditional machine due to which the quality of rice deteriorates and does not fulfill the norms and standards of FCI (Food Corporation of India).

With the upgradation of machinery, capacity building, and use of modern technology, the government aims to produce high-quality rice.

For this purpose, the Department of Food and Civil Supplies will motivate the rice millers and engage them in use of technology. The government will soon set criteria in which empanelment of those rice mills will be considered that use new machinery.

The government will not provide any funding for the same, but the rice millers will be suggested to take loans through MSMEs.

