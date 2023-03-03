UP: Security beefed at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport after bomb threat

Security has been increased at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport here after a bomb threat was received, a senior official said on Thursday.

Airport Director Aryama Sanyal said that the Airport Authority had received an anonymous letter threatening to blow up the airport.

He said that they can't reveal the exact details of the letter due to security reasons, but have informed the police about it, and the FIR has been registered.

Following this, the airport management and security agencies also held an emergency meeting, wherein it was decided to further tighten the security, he said.

The CISF personnel have been alerted, and the monitoring of every incoming and outgoing vehicle at the airport has been increased, officials said.

( With inputs from ANI )

