Upendra Kushwaha missing from JD-U posters in Patna

Patna, Jan 19 "Poster" politics in Bihar is a regular affair and every party is uses it as a tool to target leaders of opposing parties as well as within the party.

The latest development appeared on Thursday when JD-U MLC Sanjay Singh put up posters across the city, removing the photograph of party's Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha from it.

The posters contain photographs of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar followed by party national President Lalan Singh, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary, Water Resource Minister Sanjay Jha, as well as ministers Lesi Singh and Sumit Singh and almost all top leaders of JD-U - save Kushwaha.

Sources have said that Kushwaha has given several statements related to the objectionable comments of RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh and Education Minister Chandrashekher Yadav. Besides, he has also wished to become the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Following his statement on becoming Deputy Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar himself came forward to put brakes on the speculation Kushwaha had created with his statement.

Nitish Kumar said that no JD-U legislators would become ministers in the next cabinet expansion as seats are limited and only the RJD and Congress leaders will be adjusted.

