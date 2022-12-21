UPSRTC buses not to ply from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. due to fog

Lucknow, Dec 21 The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has suspended online booking for roadways buses for a month, due to fog, the Corporation said.

UPSRTC will not operate any bus on fog-affected stretches of roads. The bus operation will be suspended completely between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m (the next day) on the affected route.

Sanjay Kumar, Managing Director (MD), UPSRTC, issued instructions to stop the operation of buses on routes that report fog.

In case of reduced visibility due to fog on the routes, the buses will be parked at the nearest halts, be it a bus station, dhaba, police station, petrol pump or toll plaza on the route and will resume the journey once the fog clears.

The regional managers (RMs) have been authorised to decide about bus operations as per the local weather conditions.

To assess weather conditions, RMs and assistant regional managers will camp at the bus stations in the evening between 8 p.m. and 12 midnight.

In case of any bus accident due to fog, the responsibility will rest with the officer concerned.

The MD has issued instructions to inform drivers and conductors of the advisory. To ensure safety, breath analysing tests will be conducted on drivers.

