Urination incident victim in MP seeks release of accused Pravesh Shukla

Bhopal, July 8 Dashmat Rawat, the urination incident victim in Madhya Pardesh's Sidhi district, has sought release of accused Pravesh Shukla from the jail.

Pravesh Shukla, who is said to associated with the ruling BJP MLA (Sidhi) Kedarnath Shukla, has been lodged into Rewa central jail, 75 km from Sidhi.

After meeting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh in Bhopal, Rawat returned to him home called Karaundhion Friday.

Upon his return, several people visited him to enquire about his meeting with CM Chouhan.

While interacting with media, Rawat said, "Isse aage ab hum nahi jate hain, jo galti ho gayi to ho gayi. Ab hamari mang yahi hai ki Pravesh Shukla ko sarkar chhod de. (I want to end the matter here. I would only request the state government to release Pravesh Shukla from the jail)."

Rawat also said that Shukla was an inebriated condition when the unfortunate incident took place. There were three people - Pravesh Shukla, Aadarsh Shukla and Deep Narayan Sahu. It was Shahu, who has recorded the incident.

"I had no dispute with him (Pravesh Shukla). He urinated on me just like that. He was drunk," Rawat said, adding that initially he had said that it was not him in the video, but accepted it later when Shukla confessed to his crime.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor