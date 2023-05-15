US Ambassador visits Gujarat, stresses strong India-US relationship

Ahmedabad, May 15 Newly appointed US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Monday visited Gujarat, during which he met Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

In his address, Garcetti underlined the foundation of the bilateral ties between the US and India, emphasising that their partnership is not contingent upon external factors.

"Instead, it is based on a genuine warmth of friendship, a shared desire for stronger economies, and a commitment to fostering a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he said.

Garcetti reaffirmed that whenever these common goals face challenges, India and the US stand united, demonstrating unwavering support for each other.

Meanwhile, he also visited the Sabarmati Ashram.

