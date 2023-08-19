US approves transfer of Danish, Dutch F-16s to Ukraine
By IANS | Published: August 19, 2023 08:59 AM 2023-08-19T08:59:53+5:30 2023-08-19T09:00:09+5:30
Washington, Aug 19 The US has approved the transfer of American-made F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and the Netherlands to Kiev as soon as Ukrainian pilots are fully trained to operate them, a State Department spokesperson said.
"This way, Ukraine can take full advantage of its new capabilities," the BBC quoted the spokesperson as saying on Friday.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor