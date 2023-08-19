US approves transfer of Danish, Dutch F-16s to Ukraine

Published: August 19, 2023

Washington, Aug 19 The US has approved the transfer of American-made F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and the Netherlands to Kiev as soon as Ukrainian pilots are fully trained to operate them, a State Department spokesperson said.

"This way, Ukraine can take full advantage of its new capabilities," the BBC quoted the spokesperson as saying on Friday.

