US Fed Reserve hikes rate by 0.75% for fourth time
By IANS | Published: November 3, 2022 12:06 AM 2022-11-03T00:06:04+5:30 2022-11-03T00:25:14+5:30
Washington, Nov 3 In its sixth hike of the year, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced it is boosting its benchmark interest rate by another 0.75 per cent - the fourth consecutive 0.75 per cent increase.
The announcement comes days before the crucial mid-term elections on November 8.
