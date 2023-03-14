US Senate Republican leader McConnell discharged from hospital
By IANS | Published: March 14, 2023 10:54 AM 2023-03-14T10:54:12+5:30 2023-03-14T11:05:15+5:30
Washington, March 14 US Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from hospital after being treated for ...
Washington, March 14 US Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from hospital after being treated for a concussion as a result of tripping at a hotel, his spokesperson said.
McConnell's "concussion recovery is proceeding well", his communications director David Popp said in a statement on Monday.
"At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home," Xinhua news agency quoted Popp as saying.
McConnell, 81, tripped at a private dinner event last week and was later admitted to hospital for treatment of a concussion.
Popp said McConnell's medical team discovered that the Republican leader also suffered a minor rib fracture as a result of the fall, for which he is also being treated.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app