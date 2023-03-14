US Senate Republican leader McConnell discharged from hospital

Washington, March 14 US Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from hospital after being treated for a concussion as a result of tripping at a hotel, his spokesperson said.

McConnell's "concussion recovery is proceeding well", his communications director David Popp said in a statement on Monday.

"At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home," Xinhua news agency quoted Popp as saying.

McConnell, 81, tripped at a private dinner event last week and was later admitted to hospital for treatment of a concussion.

Popp said McConnell's medical team discovered that the Republican leader also suffered a minor rib fracture as a result of the fall, for which he is also being treated.

