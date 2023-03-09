US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell hospitalised

Washington, March 9 US Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell has been hospitalised after he tripped at a Washington D.C., hotel during a private dinner, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Republican confirmed.

"This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner. He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment," CNN quoted the spokesperson as saying in a statement without providing further details.

The 81-year-old, who is the Senate's longest-serving Republican leader, fell at his Kentucky home in 2019, fracturing his shoulder.

The veteran politician has been Senate Republican leader since 2007.

He has held the Senate seat from Kentucky since 1985.

