Uttar Pradesh by-elections: SP, Apna Dal lead in one seat each

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13 : Early trends of Uttar Pradesh bye-elections showed Samajwadi Party and Apna Dal leading on one seat each in the counting of votes that began on Saturday, according to Election Commission's latest data.

The assembly bye-elections were held in Suar and Chhanbey assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the ECI's latest trend at 10.00 am, Samajwadi Party is leading in the Suar constituency and Apana Dal is leading in Chhanbey.

As per the officials, counting for the votes will start at 8.00 am and all the necessary arrangements were made for the same.

The ruling coalition partner Apna Dal (Sonelal) is contesting both seats.

Suar assembly seat in Rampur district was declared vacant on February 13 after a Moradabad court sentenced Abdullah Azam Khan, the son of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, to two years in jail in a 15-year-old case.

