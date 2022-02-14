Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj casts his vote at Chaubattakhal

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj casts his vote at Chaubattakhal assembly constituency, Pauri Garhwal.

Satpal Maharaj is a spiritual master and an Indian politician, serving as the current PWD, tourism, cultural and irrigation minister in the cabinet of the Government of Uttarakhand. He is born to Shri Hans Ji Maharaj and Shrimati Rajeshwari Devi Ji. He is also a National Executive Member of the BJP.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 has expired on March 23, 2022. The state hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states. Also, the state has reported a 5.15 percent voter turnout till 9 am for the 70 members Assembly elections on Monday, according to the Election Commission of India. The polling in the hilly state started at 8 am and will end at 6 pm. Udham Singh Nagar reported the highest percentage of voter turnout at 6.64 percent, followed by Haridwar (6.39 percent) and state capital Dehradun (5.55 percent).