Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Harak Singh Rawat joins Congress, after expelled from BJP

Former Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat, who is recently expelled from BJP has joined Congress now. He was removed from his post because he allegedly put pressure on the party leadership to give ticket for next month’s Assembly polls.

On late Sunday night, BJP expelled Harak Singh Rawat from the party for a period of six years. According to reports, action was taken against him for anti-party activities. Uttarakhand chief Pushkar Singh Dhami has dismissed Rawat from his Cabinet.

According to sources, it is said that the BJP unit has also issued a statement on Rawat’s expulsion. It is said that the state BJP chief Madan Kaushik has said that this indiscipline of Rawat won't be tolerated in the party, therefore a strict step was being taken against Rawat.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.