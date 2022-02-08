Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: PM Modi targets oppositions at Uttarakhand virtual rally via video conferencing, today

In the view of assembly elections in Uttarakhand PM Modi addresses the state virtually to cast the votes for his party. While addressing the state, Modi said "Congress' intention and loyalty can be figured out with their election campaign and slogans. They were in power in Delhi and UP for years (and) used to travel to Uttarakhand for leisure, but never thought of its pilgrimage, tourism, or Char Dham. Villages got empty and people migrated."

Targeting the opposition PM Modi said, "They (Congress) know only 4 things, whatever they do will be for a family's benefit, will have corruption, will be politics of appeasement for votes, & will have developmental projects postponed for years, so they can fill their own pockets. I have a report on all 4 today."

At the beginning of the conference, he said "I will reach Srinagar on Feb 10 to gain blessings in Uttarakhand. A few people are here to ruin the state, these people are the same who pushed Uttarakhand people out of Delhi in buses during the COVID19 crisis, in winters."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



