Vaiko slams state BJP for trying to politicise Coimbatore car blast case

Chennai, Oct 27 MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Thursday came out strongly against the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, accusing it and its chief K. Annamalai of trying to politicise the Coimbatore car blast case to gain a foothold in the state.

Addressing media persons at Krishnagiri, he said Annamalai was indulging in reckless allegations and irresponsible statements and that this has become his habit.

He said that however much the BJP tries, it won't get a foothold in the Dravida land.

The MDMK chief said: "These are the same people who have been silent on the issues of worshipping Godse and the symbolic shooting of the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh."

He said that the Tamil Nadu government was dealing with the Coimbatore blast case with an iron hand and added that immediately after the blast, had traced down those behind it. This swift action was a clear indicator of the efficiency of the Tamil Nadu Police, he added.

Even after the Tamil Nadu police had Proved its mettle, the state government had recommended an NIA investigation showing the bonhomie the state government has with the NIA in investigating crucial cases, he said.

Vaiko also said that the BJP does not have any right to comment against the anti-Hindi agitation as even in Karnataka where the saffron party was in power, there are objections to the three-language policy and people have come up against Hindi imposition.

He said that the history of the anti-Hindi agitations of Tamil Nadu dates back to 85 years when pioneer social reformers of the Dravid, Periyar and Marimalai Adigar had spearheaded that movement.

