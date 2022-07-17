Veteran Congress leader Alva to be opposition's VP candidate

New Delhi, July 17 Veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Margaret Alva was on Sunday announced as the opposition's Vice Presidential candidate.

The name of Alva, who has also been Governor of Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, and hails from Karnataka, was decided after opposition parties met at NCP supremo's Sharad Pawar residence.

The NDA has fielded West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar for the post.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda announced the name of Dhankhar after the Parliamentary Board meeting at party headquarters on Saturday evening.

