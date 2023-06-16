VHP to protest in B'luru against withdrawal of anti-conversion law

Bengaluru, June 16 The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will stage a protest here on Friday against the ruling Congress government in Karnataka over its decision to withdraw the anti-conversion law introduced by the previous BJP regime.

The protest will take place at the Freedom Park in the evening and the VHP has called on all Hindus to participate.

The organisation has also called for all district units to stage peaceful protests across the state.

Prof M.B. Puranik, Working President of the VHP, said that India is a Hindu country and the Constitution has allowed peaceful coexistence of different religions.

"The people of other religions can practise their religion and customs and we agree to it and don't question. We condemn the acts of coercion of Hindus for forceful religious conversions. India is a Hindu country and Karnataka is a part of it. To save every Hindu from conversion is the duty of every member of Hindu religion.

"The Congress government is voted to power mainly by the Hindus along with people of other religions. It has not come to power because of minority votes. The move of Congress is a great betrayal to all Hindus. The Hindus of Karnataka demand that the proposal should be taken back,

"The Congress government is stooping low by removing texts of national leaders like Veer Savarkar only to appease minorities. We hope that the government stops taking anti-people decisions and steps to disturb peace in the society," Puranik added.

The state government on Thursday announced amendments to amend the law and said that "all the aspects introduced by the previous BJP government would be dropped" and will be taken up for amendment in the Assembly session scheduled to be held in July.

The BJP had imposed stringent conditions on religious conversions. It had also prescribed stringent punishment for the offence.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil explained that the government would cancel the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 and introduce the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2023.

When asked about whether the previous bill is repealed, Minister Patil said it is to undo the 2022 amendment. It is to repeal the changes made to the law by the previous government.

